Islamabad [Pakistan], July 11 (ANI): At least one Pakistani soldier was killed and two more critically injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack by rebels in the Bannu region of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a report said.

According to the media portal which focuses on covering geopolitics and wars, the rebels used the IED which exploded resulting in the killing of the Pakistani soldier.

Earlier, the Pakistani political party Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) held demonstrations in Bannu over the brutal killing of four youth activists and a "conspiracy to destroy peace" in North Waziristan tribal district area.

Prior to this, at least four volunteers of a social organisation were killed when unidentified gunmen opened fire at their car in Pakistan's North Waziristan district. All the deceased activists were part of a social organisation, the Youth of Waziristan. The bodies were shifted to a hospital in Mirali town.

The Youth Organisation, formed after the Zarb-i-Azb military operation, has worked for the restoration of peace in the militancy-hit region. The organisation has also staged a protest and sit-in against target killings. (ANI)

