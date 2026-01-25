Rawalpindi [Pakistan], January 25 (ANI): Teachers' bodies and private school associations across Pakistan strongly criticised the government's education strategy on International Education Day, calling it short-sighted and harmful to learning. The organisations said falling enrolment and shrinking public school infrastructure show that current policies have failed to protect students' futures, as reported by The Express Tribune.

The International Education Day is held every year on January 24.

According to The Express Tribune, representatives revealed that student numbers in government schools have dropped sharply over the last two years, marking one of the steepest declines on record.In Punjab alone, the population of out-of-school and street children has reportedly risen to nearly 30 million and continues to grow.

They added that the number of public schools has decreased dramatically, from about 53,000 three years ago to nearly 38,000 today. Education leaders also pointed to the prolonged absence of fresh teacher recruitment, noting that no regular teachers have been hired for a decade. They further criticised what they described as an excessive holiday calendar, estimating that schools remain closed for roughly 220 days each year. Frequent policy shifts have added to the confusion, especially at the primary level, which has reportedly been moved repeatedly between Urdu- and English-medium schools and is now being pushed towards privatisation.

Abrar Ahmed Khan, President of the All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association, said Pakistan lacks the moral authority to mark International Education Day while failing to ensure a stable education framework.He described the application of commercial taxes such as electricity, gas and water tariffs, along with high rents on private schools as policies that actively undermine education.

Meanwhile, Irfan Muzaffar Kiani, head of the All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association, stated that Punjab hosts nearly 100,000 private schools compared to around 38,000 to 40,000 government institutions, yet private schools receive no structural support. He stated that without their role, the number of street children could rise to 50 million, as cited by The Express Tribune.

He urged the state to exempt private schools from taxes and reduce forced closures so more children could return to classrooms.

Malik Naseem Ahmed, President of the All Pakistan Private Schools Association, demanded a long-term, 20-year education roadmap developed with private sector participation, focusing especially on enrolling girls. Rana Liaqat of the Punjab Teachers' Union added that the sale and privatisation of government schools has pushed many students out due to unaffordable fees, The Express Tribune reported. (ANI)

