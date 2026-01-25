Greenland Power Outage: Denmark Territory Hit by Major Blackout After Strong Winds Amid US Tensions

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London, January 25: Greenland’s capital city, Nuuk, was plunged into a city-wide power outage late Saturday night, January 24, after severe winds triggered a major transmission failure. The blackout, which began around 10:30 PM local time (0030 GMT Sunday), left the city’s 20,000 residents in darkness for several hours. Local utility provider Nukissiorfiit confirmed that the outage was caused by a line fault on the transmission route from the Buksefjorden hydroelectric plant, the primary energy source for the capital.

The incident disrupted more than just lighting; reports indicated that internet connectivity, water supply systems, and police emergency phone lines were also temporarily affected. State utility workers worked through the night in treacherous weather conditions to stabilise the grid, eventually resorting to an emergency backup plant to restore partial supply to various sectors of the city by the early hours of Sunday morning. From Vikings to Trump: The History of Greenland.

Greenland Blackout: Technical Failure at Buksefjorden

According to a statement released by Nukissiorfiit, the failure was localised to the transmission line in the Buksefjorden area, which is known for its rugged terrain and extreme weather. High winds, reported to be gusting at significant speeds, caused a "line fault" that disconnected the capital from its main power source.

While the utility company initially feared a more complex issue at the fjord crossing, technicians later identified the fault as a standard transmission break caused by the storm. Emergency protocols were activated immediately to prevent a total collapse of the local infrastructure during the sub-zero temperatures. Why Are There No Penguins in Greenland?

The blackout occurred during a period of heightened public awareness regarding national security and crisis management. Just days before the outage, the Greenlandic government had distributed a detailed brochure to all households offering advice on emergency preparedness. This guide included instructions on stockpiling food, water, and alternative heating sources in the event of infrastructure failure.

The timing of the outage sparked social media speculation, as Greenland has recently been at the center of international diplomatic tension. However, local authorities and energy experts have maintained that the incident was purely a result of the region's harsh winter elements and the vulnerability of long-distance overhead transmission lines in the Arctic.

Restoration and Current Status

As of Sunday, January 25, power has been largely restored to Nuuk using a combination of the Buksefjorden line and local emergency generators. Utility teams remain on high alert as the weather continues to be volatile. Residents have been advised to keep emergency supplies ready and to limit non-essential energy consumption while the grid is being fully repaired.

Police and emergency services confirmed that telephone lines have returned to normal operation. No injuries or major accidents were reported during the period of darkness, though the event has served as a practical test of the territory's recently updated civil defense guidelines.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2026 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).