Islamabad [Pakistan], December 11 (ANI): The teaching and non-teaching staff of Pakistan's Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) announced to call off their strike and resume duty after sorting their differences with the Imran Khan government.

The announcement came after the FDE Joint Action Committee held a plethora of talks with Pakistan's Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood and senior officials of the education ministry, according to Express Tribune.

FDE Joint Action Committee spokesperson Zia Khan Yousufzai confirmed that the strike has been called off and said the government has sought time to meet their demands.

Earlier, FDE Joint Action Committee (JAC) members met with the education minister and senior officials of the ministry to discuss the possible implications of the Islamabad Local Government Ordinance 2021 on the cadre and service structure of the teaching and non-teaching staff after the FDE, according to Express Tribune.

Further, the JAC had demanded the reversal of the relevant section of the ordinance, under which the FDE and all educational institutions have been placed under the administrative control of the Islamabad mayor adding to their woes.

Meanwhile, JAC had also demanded to reverse the decision of putting 33 model colleges under the administrative control of the Federal College of Education (FCE).

Earlier, the FED teaching and non-teaching staff had been on the strike for the last 10 days after Imran Khan's government, through an ordinance, placed the administrative control of all educational institutions under the Islamabad mayor. (ANI)

