Karachi [Pakistan], November 28 (ANI): Women's rights activists have voiced grave concern over Pakistan's inability to curb the rising tide of gender-based violence (GBV), warning that most survivors remain unaware of how to seek justice, particularly in cases of online harassment.

Speaking at an event at the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) office to mark the campaign '16 Days of Activism Against Technology-Based Gender Violence,' participants highlighted the state's apathy and a weak institutional response. The report highlighted the growing gap between legislation and enforcement, as reported by Dawn.

Also Read | Washington DC Shooting Fallout: President Donald Trump Announces Plan To Halt Migration From Third World Countries After Afghan National Opens Fire Near White House.

According to Dawn, Sadia Baloch, an HRCP Council Member and prominent rights advocate, stated that the country urgently needs to strengthen its support systems for survivors. "Women must know their legal rights and have access to trained personnel who can assist them in reporting abuse and pursuing justice," she said.

She added that combating gender-based violence (GBV) requires "sustained and collective action" rather than symbolic campaigns.

Also Read | Russian Fitness Influencer Dmitry Nuyanzin Dies After Consuming Over 10,000 Calories Daily for Extreme Binge-Eating Experiment Ahead of Weight-Loss Challenge.

Advocate Shazia Nizamani from the Sindh Women Lawyers Alliance noted that conviction rates in GBV cases stand at a mere 1.2 per cent, mainly due to flawed investigations and judicial delays.

She stressed the absence of a centralised GBV database and the underfunding of crisis centres, shelters, and dedicated courts.

"Pakistan's 2010 anti-harassment law is barely enforced," she said, noting that nearly 90 per cent of workplaces have failed to form mandatory inquiry committees.

Nida Tanweer, HRCP Regional Coordinator, stated that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) lacks both the resources and capacity to deal with digital GBV cases under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

"There must be a specialised unit to handle such complaints," she said, emphasising that fear, stigma, and poor awareness deter women from reporting abuse, as cited by Dawn.

Romasa Tunio, representing the Digital Rights Foundation, urged society to confront patriarchal mindsets and hold state institutions accountable. She called on men and youth to take an active part in awareness drives.

The participants demanded that the Pakistan government ensure strict enforcement of anti-harassment laws, provide safe complaint channels for women workers, and repeal regressive laws like PECA that restrict digital freedoms, Dawn reported. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)