Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], December 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addis Ababa on a two-day state visit to Ethiopia on the invitation of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, marking the second stop of his ongoing three-nation tour.

The visit comes amid expanding India-Ethiopia engagement, with Ethiopia viewed as an important and reliable partner for India in Africa and across the Global South. Official engagements during the visit are expected to give further momentum to bilateral cooperation in several key areas.

Prime Minister Modi's Ethiopia visit follows his trip to Jordan from December 15 to 16 at the invitation of King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein. After concluding his engagements in Addis Ababa, the Prime Minister is scheduled to travel to Oman, completing his three-nation, four-day tour.

PM Modi is expected to hold wide-ranging discussions with his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed, focusing on political engagement, development partnership, trade, investment and people-to-people ties. Both leaders are expected to reiterate their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation as partners in the Global South, according to a statement.

The significance of the visit was evident across Addis Ababa, where extensive preparations were made ahead of the Prime Minister's arrival, including welcome hoardings, posters, and Indian flags displayed throughout the city.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the visit reflects India's sustained focus on strengthening South-South cooperation and deepening its engagement with Africa.

In his departure statement on Monday, Prime Minister Modi highlighted Addis Ababa's importance as the headquarters of the African Union, recalling that during India's G20 Presidency in 2023, the African Union was admitted as a permanent member of the grouping. He said he was looking forward to in-depth discussions with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, interactions with the Indian diaspora and addressing a joint session of the Ethiopian Parliament.

"I eagerly look forward to sharing my thoughts on India's journey as the 'Mother of Democracy' and the value that the India-Ethiopia partnership can bring to the Global South," the Prime Minister said.

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has previously played an active role in editions of the Voice of Global South Summit. (ANI)

