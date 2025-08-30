Tokyo [Japan], August 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday embarked for China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit after concluding his visit to Japan.

The Summit is crucial for India, as it comes after the US's 50 per cent tariffs took effect. Of these, a 25 per cent tariff was imposed on New Delhi for buying Russian crude oil.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with the host, Chinese President Xi Jinping, will also be attending the summit.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, informed that PM has emplaned for China, "A highly productive visit to Japan concludes. It has charted the way forward for deeper India-Japan cooperation. PM Narendra Modi emplanes for China to attend the SCO Summit in Tianjin," he said in a post on X.

Along with the SCO Summit, PM Modi will hold two crucial bilateral meetings, one with the Chinese Premier Xi Jinping and one with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The SCO comprises 10 members. In addition to India, they include Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. There are also several dialogue partners and observers. India has been a member of the SCO since 2017, having been an observer since 2005. During its membership period, India has held the chair of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in 2020 and of the SCO Council of Heads of State from 2022 to 2023.

PM Modi has consistently participated in various previous SCO summits- 2018 in Chengdao, 2019 in Bishkek, 2020 in Moscow in virtual format, 2021 in Dushanbe in virtual format, 2022 in Tashkent, 2023 in New Delhi virtual format.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who was on an official visit to India from August 18-19, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and handed over a message and an invitation from President Xi Jinping for the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China.

This will be PM Modi's first visit to China following the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020. Recently, India and China have taken multiple steps to smooth their bilateral relationship, including the resumption of trade through the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand, Shipki La Pass in Himachal Pradesh, and Nathu La Pass in Sikkim.

During the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visit on August 18-19, both sides agreed to resume direct flight connectivity between the Chinese mainland and India at the earliest, and finalise an updated Air Services Agreement. They also agreed on the facilitation of visas to tourists, businesses, media and other visitors in both directions.

Both sides agreed to uphold multilateralism, enhance communication on major international and regional issues, maintain a rules-based multilateral trading system with the WTO at its core, and promote a multipolar world that safeguards the interests of developing countries.

Earlier, PM Modi in his departure statement, "I will travel to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin, at the invitation of President Xi Jinping. India is an active and constructive member of the SCO. During our Presidency, we have introduced new ideas and initiated collaboration in the fields of innovation, health and cultural exchanges," PM Modi said in his departing statement."

PM Modi concluded his two-day visit to Japan on Saturday, during which he attended the India-Japan Annual Summit. He lauded the productive outcomes of his Tokyo visit, and hoped that India-Japan ties scale newer heights in the coming times.

In a post on X, he said, "Productive outcomes during a productive visit. May India-Japan friendship scale newer heights in the times to come!" (ANI)

