London [UK], May 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended an invitation to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to visit India, which was warmly accepted.

During a phone conversation between the two leaders, they celebrated the landmark UK-India Free Trade Agreement, marking a historic milestone in their bilateral relations. The agreement, hailed as the largest the UK has signed since leaving the EU, promises substantial economic benefits for both nations.

The British High Commission in a statement said, "The Prime Minister spoke to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi today. The leaders began by celebrating the landmark UK-India Free Trade Agreement announced today - a deal which will add billions to the UK economy, boost wages and deliver on this government's Plan for Change."

The statement added, "In a huge economic win for the UK, delivering for working people and British businesses, the Prime Minister underscored the need to go further and faster to get things done, to secure and renew our country. Through pragmatism and purpose, the leaders noted that this historic deal is the biggest the UK has done since leaving the EU, and the most ambitious India has ever done. Prime Minister Modi also thanked the Prime Minister for his decisive leadership in getting the deal over the line."

British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, praised the trade deal, saying that it marks a "new era of growth for two of the world's largest economies."

Sharing a post on X, Cameron wrote, "Such exciting times ahead for the UK-India partnership. Thrilled to welcome this landmark trade deal, marking a new era of growth for two of the world's largest and most innovative economies. And so proud of the amazing negotiating teams on both sides."

"Finally, Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to India, which the Prime Minister was pleased to accept and said he looked forward to visiting India at the earliest opportunity," the British High Commission said.

The two leaders also discussed the recent terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, with the UK Prime Minister offering condolences for the tragic loss of life. Additionally, the UK Prime Minister expressed his eagerness to visit India at the earliest opportunity.

"Turning to the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir last month, the Prime Minister reiterated his deep condolences at the tragic and senseless loss of life," the British High Commission said. (ANI)

