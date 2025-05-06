Mumbai, May 6: Who will elect the next Pope? How many cardinals are taking part in the 2025 papal conclave? If you are looking for answers to such questions, you have come to the right place. The papal conclave to elect the next head of the Roman Catholic Church and Pope Francis' successor will begin on Wednesday, May 7. It is worth noting that tomorrow's conclave to choose the next pope will be the most geographically diverse papal conclave in history. A total of 135 cardinal electors who are part of the College of Cardinals will meet at the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican to elect the next pope.
According to statistics released by the Vatican, the 135 cardinal electors hail from 71 countries across five continents. Of the 135 cardinal electors, 108 were appointed by Pope Francis alone, whereas Pope Benedict XVI and Pope St John Paul II appointed 22 and five cardinals each, respectively. Two of the 135 cardinals have informed the Holy See that they won't be attending the 2025 papal conclave due to health reasons, thereby bringing the number of cardinal electors to 133. How Long Was the 2013 Papal Conclave? Who Were the Indian Cardinals Who Attended Conclave? All About Election That Made Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio Pope Francis.
Names of Cardinals and Their Countries Taking Part in Papal Conclave
|1
|Pietro Parolin
|Italy
|2
|Fernando Filoni
|Italy
|3
|Luis Antonio Tagle
|Philippines
|4
|Robert Francis Prevost OSA
|United States
|5
|Louis Raphaël I Sako
|Iraq
|6
|Vinko Puljić
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|7
|Peter Turkson
|Ghana
|8
|Josip Bozanić
|Croatia
|9
|Philippe Barbarin
|France
|10
|Péter Erdő
|Hungary
|11
|Stanisław Ryłko
|Poland
|12
|Francisco Robles Ortega
|Mexico
|13
|Daniel DiNardo
|United States
|14
|Odilo Scherer
|Brazil
|15
|Robert Sarah
|Guinea
|16
|Raymond Leo Burke
|United States
|17
|Kurt Koch
|Switzerland
|18
|Kazimierz Nycz
|Poland
|19
|Malcolm Ranjith
|Sri Lanka
|20
|Reinhard Marx
|Germany
|21
|João Braz de Aviz
|Brazil
|22
|Thomas Collins
|Canada
|23
|Wim Eijk
|Netherlands
|24
|Giuseppe Betori
|Italy
|25
|Timothy Dolan
|United States
|26
|Rainer Woelki
|Germany
|27
|James Michael Harvey
|United States
|28
|Baselios Cleemis
|India
|29
|Gerhard Ludwig Müller
|Germany
|30
|Vincent Nichols
|United Kingdom
|31
|Leopoldo Brenes
|Nicaragua
|32
|Gérald Lacroix ISPX
|Canada
|33
|Jean-Pierre Kutwa
|Ivory Coast
|34
|Orani João Tempesta OCist
|Brazil
|35
|Mario Aurelio Poli
|Argentina
|36
|Philippe Ouédraogo
|Burkina Faso
|37
|Chibly Langlois
|Haiti
|38
|Manuel Clemente
|Portugal
|39
|Berhaneyesus Demerew Souraphiel CM
|Ethiopia
|40
|John Dew
|New Zealand
|41
|Charles Maung Bo SDB
|Myanmar
|42
|Kriengsak Kovitvanit
|Thailand
|43
|Francesco Montenegro
|Italy
|44
|Daniel Sturla SDB
|Uruguay
|45
|Arlindo Gomes Furtado
|Cape Verde
|46
|Soane Patita Paini Mafi
|Tonga
|47
|Dieudonné Nzapalainga CSSp
|Central African Republic
|48
|Carlos Osoro Sierra
|Spain
|49
|Sérgio da Rocha
|Brazil
|50
|Blase J. Cupich
|United States
|51
|Jozef De Kesel
|Belgium
|52
|Carlos Aguiar Retes
|Mexico
|53
|John Ribat MSC
|Papua New Guinea
|54
|Joseph W. Tobin CSsR
|United States
|55
|Juan José Omella
|Spain
|56
|Anders Arborelius OCD
|Sweden
|57
|Angelo De Donatis
|Italy
|58
|Joseph Coutts
|Pakistan
|59
|António Marto
|Portugal
|60
|Désiré Tsarahazana
|Madagascar
|61
|Giuseppe Petrocchi
|Italy
|62
|Thomas Aquino Manyo Maeda
|Japan
|63
|Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo
|Indonesia
|64
|Juan García Rodríguez
|Cuba
|65
|Fridolin Ambongo Besungu OFMCap
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|66
|Jean-Claude Hollerich SJ
|Luxembourg
|67
|Álvaro Leonel Ramazzini Imeri
|Guatemala
|68
|Matteo Zuppi
|Italy
|69
|Cristóbal López Romero SDB
|Morocco
|70
|Antoine Kambanda
|Rwanda
|71
|Wilton Daniel Gregory
|United States
|72
|Jose Advincula OP
|Philippines
|73
|Augusto Paolo Lojudice
|Italy
|74
|Jean-Marc Aveline
|France
|75
|Peter Okpaleke
|Nigeria
|76
|Leonardo Ulrich Steiner OFM
|Brazil
|77
|Filipe Neri Ferrão
|India
|78
|Robert McElroy
|United States
|79
|Virgílio do Carmo da Silva SDB
|Timor-Leste
|80
|Oscar Cantoni
|Italy
|81
|Anthony Poola
|India
|82
|Paulo Cezar Costa
|Brazil
|83
|William Goh
|Singapore
|84
|Adalberto Martínez Flores
|Paraguay
|85
|Giorgio Marengo IMC
|Mongolia
|86
|Pierbattista Pizzaballa OFM
|Jerusalem
|87
|Stephen Brislin
|South Africa
|88
|Ángel Sixto Rossi SJ
|Argentina
|89
|Luis José Rueda Aparicio
|Colombia
|90
|Grzegorz Ryś
|Poland
|91
|Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla
|South Sudan
|92
|José Cobo Cano
|Spain
|93
|Protase Rugambwa
|Tanzania
|94
|Sebastian Francis
|Malaysia
|95
|Stephen Chow Sau-yan SJ
|China
|96
|François-Xavier Bustillo OFMConv
|France
|97
|Américo Aguiar
|Portugal
|98
|Carlos Castillo Mattasoglio
|Peru
|99
|Vicente Bokalic Iglic CM
|Argentina
|100
|Luis Cabrera Herrera OFM
|Ecuador
|101
|Fernando Chomalí Garib
|Chile
|102
|Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi SVD
|Japan
|103
|Pablo Virgilio David
|Philippines
|104
|Ladislav Nemet SVD
|Serbia
|105
|Jaime Spengler OFM
|Brazil
|106
|Ignace Bessi Dogbo
|Ivory Coast
|107
|Jean-Paul Vesco OP
|Algeria
|108
|Dominique Mathieu OFMConv
|Iran
|109
|Roberto Repole
|Italy
|110
|Baldassare Reina
|Italy
|111
|Frank Leo
|Canada
|112
|Mykola Bychok CSsR
|Australia
|113
|Domenico Battaglia
|Italy
|114
|Dominique Mamberti
|France
|115
|Mario Zenari
|Italy
|116
|Kevin Farrell
|United States
|117
|Konrad Krajewski
|Poland
|118
|José Tolentino de Mendonça
|Portugal
|119
|Michael Czerny SJ
|Canada
|120
|Mario Grech
|Malta
|121
|Marcello Semeraro
|Italy
|122
|Mauro Gambetti OFMConv
|Italy
|123
|Arthur Roche
|United Kingdom
|124
|Lazarus You Heung-sik
|South Korea
|125
|Claudio Gugerotti
|Italy
|126
|Víctor Manuel Fernández
|Argentina
|127
|Emil Paul Tscherrig
|Switzerland
|128
|Christophe Pierre
|France
|129
|Ángel Fernández Artime SDB
|Spain
|130
|Rolandas Makrickas
|Lithuania
|131
|Timothy Radcliffe OP
|United Kingdom
|132
|Fabio Baggio CS
|Italy
|133
|George Koovakad
|India
What Is the Two-Third Majority To Be Elected As Pope? How Many Indian Cardinals at Conclave?
A cardinal requires a two-thirds majority to be elected as the new pope and head of the Roman Catholic Church. If the number of cardinal electors is 133, then the winning cardinal needs to secure 89 votes to become the 267th pope. At this year's papal conclave, Italy has the most number of cardinals at 17, followed by the United States with 10 cardinals, Brazil with seven cardinals, and France and Spain with five cardinals each. Who Are 4 Indian Cardinals Set To Vote for the Next Pope in Papal Conclave After Pope Francis’ Death?
So, where does India stand in terms of Indian cardinals at the conclave? India, along with Argentina, Canada, Poland, and Portugal, has four cardinals, each of whom will vote to elect the next pope. The Vatican also said that the youngest Cardinal in the College is Cardinal Mikola Bychok (45), while the oldest is Cardinal Carlos Osoro Sierra (79), who hails from Spain.
