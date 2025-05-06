Mumbai, May 6: Who will elect the next Pope? How many cardinals are taking part in the 2025 papal conclave? If you are looking for answers to such questions, you have come to the right place. The papal conclave to elect the next head of the Roman Catholic Church and Pope Francis' successor will begin on Wednesday, May 7. It is worth noting that tomorrow's conclave to choose the next pope will be the most geographically diverse papal conclave in history. A total of 135 cardinal electors who are part of the College of Cardinals will meet at the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican to elect the next pope.

According to statistics released by the Vatican, the 135 cardinal electors hail from 71 countries across five continents. Of the 135 cardinal electors, 108 were appointed by Pope Francis alone, whereas Pope Benedict XVI and Pope St John Paul II appointed 22 and five cardinals each, respectively. Two of the 135 cardinals have informed the Holy See that they won't be attending the 2025 papal conclave due to health reasons, thereby bringing the number of cardinal electors to 133. How Long Was the 2013 Papal Conclave? Who Were the Indian Cardinals Who Attended Conclave? All About Election That Made Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio Pope Francis.

Names of Cardinals and Their Countries Taking Part in Papal Conclave

1 Pietro Parolin Italy 2 Fernando Filoni Italy 3 Luis Antonio Tagle Philippines 4 Robert Francis Prevost OSA United States 5 Louis Raphaël I Sako Iraq 6 Vinko Puljić Bosnia and Herzegovina 7 Peter Turkson Ghana 8 Josip Bozanić Croatia 9 Philippe Barbarin France 10 Péter Erdő Hungary 11 Stanisław Ryłko Poland 12 Francisco Robles Ortega Mexico 13 Daniel DiNardo United States 14 Odilo Scherer Brazil 15 Robert Sarah Guinea 16 Raymond Leo Burke United States 17 Kurt Koch Switzerland 18 Kazimierz Nycz Poland 19 Malcolm Ranjith Sri Lanka 20 Reinhard Marx Germany 21 João Braz de Aviz Brazil 22 Thomas Collins Canada 23 Wim Eijk Netherlands 24 Giuseppe Betori Italy 25 Timothy Dolan United States 26 Rainer Woelki Germany 27 James Michael Harvey United States 28 Baselios Cleemis India 29 Gerhard Ludwig Müller Germany 30 Vincent Nichols United Kingdom 31 Leopoldo Brenes Nicaragua 32 Gérald Lacroix ISPX Canada 33 Jean-Pierre Kutwa Ivory Coast 34 Orani João Tempesta OCist Brazil 35 Mario Aurelio Poli Argentina 36 Philippe Ouédraogo Burkina Faso 37 Chibly Langlois Haiti 38 Manuel Clemente Portugal 39 Berhaneyesus Demerew Souraphiel CM Ethiopia 40 John Dew New Zealand 41 Charles Maung Bo SDB Myanmar 42 Kriengsak Kovitvanit Thailand 43 Francesco Montenegro Italy 44 Daniel Sturla SDB Uruguay 45 Arlindo Gomes Furtado Cape Verde 46 Soane Patita Paini Mafi Tonga 47 Dieudonné Nzapalainga CSSp Central African Republic 48 Carlos Osoro Sierra Spain 49 Sérgio da Rocha Brazil 50 Blase J. Cupich United States 51 Jozef De Kesel Belgium 52 Carlos Aguiar Retes Mexico 53 John Ribat MSC Papua New Guinea 54 Joseph W. Tobin CSsR United States 55 Juan José Omella Spain 56 Anders Arborelius OCD Sweden 57 Angelo De Donatis Italy 58 Joseph Coutts Pakistan 59 António Marto Portugal 60 Désiré Tsarahazana Madagascar 61 Giuseppe Petrocchi Italy 62 Thomas Aquino Manyo Maeda Japan 63 Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo Indonesia 64 Juan García Rodríguez Cuba 65 Fridolin Ambongo Besungu OFMCap Democratic Republic of the Congo 66 Jean-Claude Hollerich SJ Luxembourg 67 Álvaro Leonel Ramazzini Imeri Guatemala 68 Matteo Zuppi Italy 69 Cristóbal López Romero SDB Morocco 70 Antoine Kambanda Rwanda 71 Wilton Daniel Gregory United States 72 Jose Advincula OP Philippines 73 Augusto Paolo Lojudice Italy 74 Jean-Marc Aveline France 75 Peter Okpaleke Nigeria 76 Leonardo Ulrich Steiner OFM Brazil 77 Filipe Neri Ferrão India 78 Robert McElroy United States 79 Virgílio do Carmo da Silva SDB Timor-Leste 80 Oscar Cantoni Italy 81 Anthony Poola India 82 Paulo Cezar Costa Brazil 83 William Goh Singapore 84 Adalberto Martínez Flores Paraguay 85 Giorgio Marengo IMC Mongolia 86 Pierbattista Pizzaballa OFM Jerusalem 87 Stephen Brislin South Africa 88 Ángel Sixto Rossi SJ Argentina 89 Luis José Rueda Aparicio Colombia 90 Grzegorz Ryś Poland 91 Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla South Sudan 92 José Cobo Cano Spain 93 Protase Rugambwa Tanzania 94 Sebastian Francis Malaysia 95 Stephen Chow Sau-yan SJ China 96 François-Xavier Bustillo OFMConv France 97 Américo Aguiar Portugal 98 Carlos Castillo Mattasoglio Peru 99 Vicente Bokalic Iglic CM Argentina 100 Luis Cabrera Herrera OFM Ecuador 101 Fernando Chomalí Garib Chile 102 Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi SVD Japan 103 Pablo Virgilio David Philippines 104 Ladislav Nemet SVD Serbia 105 Jaime Spengler OFM Brazil 106 Ignace Bessi Dogbo Ivory Coast 107 Jean-Paul Vesco OP Algeria 108 Dominique Mathieu OFMConv Iran 109 Roberto Repole Italy 110 Baldassare Reina Italy 111 Frank Leo Canada 112 Mykola Bychok CSsR Australia 113 Domenico Battaglia Italy 114 Dominique Mamberti France 115 Mario Zenari Italy 116 Kevin Farrell United States 117 Konrad Krajewski Poland 118 José Tolentino de Mendonça Portugal 119 Michael Czerny SJ Canada 120 Mario Grech Malta 121 Marcello Semeraro Italy 122 Mauro Gambetti OFMConv Italy 123 Arthur Roche United Kingdom 124 Lazarus You Heung-sik South Korea 125 Claudio Gugerotti Italy 126 Víctor Manuel Fernández Argentina 127 Emil Paul Tscherrig Switzerland 128 Christophe Pierre France 129 Ángel Fernández Artime SDB Spain 130 Rolandas Makrickas Lithuania 131 Timothy Radcliffe OP United Kingdom 132 Fabio Baggio CS Italy 133 George Koovakad India

What Is the Two-Third Majority To Be Elected As Pope? How Many Indian Cardinals at Conclave?

A cardinal requires a two-thirds majority to be elected as the new pope and head of the Roman Catholic Church. If the number of cardinal electors is 133, then the winning cardinal needs to secure 89 votes to become the 267th pope. At this year's papal conclave, Italy has the most number of cardinals at 17, followed by the United States with 10 cardinals, Brazil with seven cardinals, and France and Spain with five cardinals each. Who Are 4 Indian Cardinals Set To Vote for the Next Pope in Papal Conclave After Pope Francis’ Death?

So, where does India stand in terms of Indian cardinals at the conclave? India, along with Argentina, Canada, Poland, and Portugal, has four cardinals, each of whom will vote to elect the next pope. The Vatican also said that the youngest Cardinal in the College is Cardinal Mikola Bychok (45), while the oldest is Cardinal Carlos Osoro Sierra (79), who hails from Spain.

