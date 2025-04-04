Bangkok [Thailand], April 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of the State Administration Council and Prime Minister of Myanmar, on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok.

The two leaders discussed the situation in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Myanmar, including India's ongoing efforts under "Operation Brahma" to provide humanitarian aid, disaster relief and medical assistance to Myanmar, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

In response, the Senior General expressed his gratitude for India's assistance efforts.

"PM Modi conveyed that, as the First Responder, India stands with Myanmar in this time of crisis and is ready to deploy more material assistance and resources if required," the statement added.

PM Modi underlined the importance of early restoration of a democratic process through inclusive and credible elections, adding that India supported efforts aimed at fostering trust and advancing a Myanmar-owned and Myanmar-led transition towards a peaceful, stable and democratic future.

Further, PM Modi underlined that there was no military solution to the conflict and stressed that enduring peace could only be achieved through an inclusive dialogue.

He appreciated the support extended by Myanmar for the rescue and repatriation of Indian nationals from cyber-scam centres along the Myanmar-Thailand border.

According to the statement, "both sides agreed on the need to cooperate in addressing insurgent activities, transnational crimes and human trafficking along the India-Myanmar border."

The two leaders also discussed the ongoing India-supported infrastructure development projects in Myanmar. PM Modi underlined India's readiness to support the developmental needs of all communities in Myanmar. (ANI)

