Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared a glimpse of the people giving a rousing welcome to the President of the UAE, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on his arrival in Ahmedabad for the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

In the video shared by PM Modi on X, people lining both sides of the streets in big numbers were seen cheering and waving at the convoy of the UAE President and PM Modi during their roadshow in Ahmedabad.

Residents were also pictured gathering on their balconies and waving the Tricolour even as local artistes performed folk dance and songs on the streets in a rousing reception to the two leaders.

Taking to X, PM Modi shared a clip of the warm reception and tagged it with a message reading, "The people of Ahmedabad gave a warm welcome to HH @MohamedBinZayed."

Earlier, on Tuesday, PM Modi received the UAE President at the Ahmedabad airport. Describing the latter as 'my brother', he said it was an honour to have him in India.

"Welcome to India, my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed. It's an honour to have you visit us," Prime Minister Modi posted from his X handle.

He also shared pictures that served to illustrate the bonhomie and bond between the two leaders.

An image showed two leaders hugging and holding each other's hands at the airport. Another image showed the two leaders catching up with each other after a ceremonial guard of honour to the visiting Saudi President.

The two leaders later took out a joint roadshow in Ahmedabad ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

"PM @narendramodi welcomed HH @MohamedBinZayed at Ahmedabad airport. His distinguished presence at the @VibrantGujarat Summit makes the Summit even more special," read a post on the official X handle of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and senior officials were also present at the airport to receive the visiting Saudi President.

Apart from the UAE President, other world leaders including Timor Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta, will also attend the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the summit on Wednesday and will later hold a meeting with the CEOs of top global corporations. He will then travel to GIFT City where he will interact with prominent business leaders in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was started in 2003 when he was the state's chief minister.

The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit will be held from January 10 to 12. The theme for this year's event is 'Gateway to the Future'. The summit will celebrate '20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success'.

The event, this year, will feature 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations. The Ministry of Development of the North-Eastern Region will also utilise the Vibrant Gujarat platform to showcase investment opportunities in the Northeast.

The summit will feature various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability.

In the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, which kicked off in the state capital on Tuesday, a range of products equipped with world-class, state-of-the-art technology are being showcased. E-mobility, startups, MSMEs, Blue Economy, Green Energy and Smart Infrastructure are some of the focus sectors of the Trade Show.

Earlier, on December 1, PM Modi met the UAE President on the sidelines of the COP-28 Summit and invited him to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit. (ANI)

