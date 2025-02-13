By Tanya Chugh

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Trade, technology and defence cooperation are among areas that are likely to be discussed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with US President Donald Trump with the two countries keen to strengthen their Global Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Former Indian ambassador Surendra Kumar has said.

He said there are convergence of views between the two countries on a range of issues and there could also be discussion on tariffs during the bilateral meeting. He said the burgeoning defence partnership between the two countries could see contracts or agreements for joint production.

Surendra Kumar, who has served as India's Ambassador to countries including Libya and Mozambique and was High Commissioner to Kenya, Swaziland and Malta, said that PM Modi and President Trump have a good rapport.

"I saw PM Modi landing and meeting the Indian community in the United States and he will meet President Donald Trump. They both are close friends and shared very nice relationship in the first term of Donald Trump. They also talked on phone recently," said Kumar, who is also Founder President Indo-American Friendship Association, New Delhi.

"On the whole this will be a very positive visit the two countries have been cooperating in many fields they call it now Global comprehensive strategic partnership," he added.

Kumar said all major issues are expected to be discussed including tariffs and trade.

"Trade is balanced and in favour of India. Our import of oil and gas has increased and now we are importing oil and gas from US, we also have a list of products to buy in defence sector. The purchase in last 10 years has reached USD 25 billion. We might have more joint productions, contracts or agreement where it will benefit both India and US," he added.

Referring to recent deportation of Indians from the United States over illegal immigration which created a political controversy in India, he said there are issues where an emotional aspect is involved.

He said the Trump Administration wants to send back all illegal immigrants and the number is huge.

Kumar said that Indian authorities will raise, in an appropriate manner, their concern over the conditions under which people were brought back.

He said the number of people sent back by the United States to Mexico or Canada is way too large than this.

The former Ambassador said that PM Modi staying in the US at Blair House is an honour given to him.

"Blair house is very close to White House, hardly three to four minutes and mainly people who are guests of the president stay there".

PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with President Trump in both the restricted and delegation level formats on Thursday.

Prime Minister is among the first few world leaders to visit the United States following the inauguration of President Trump. He has been invited to visit the US in three weeks of the new administration taking office. (ANI)

