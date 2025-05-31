Gilgit [PoGB], May 31 (ANI): Trade associations and local business groups in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) launched an indefinite protest on Friday, blocking the Karakoram Highway (KKH) at Pissan in Nagar district.

The protest has brought cross-border movement to a halt, stranding thousands of travellers on both sides of the route, as reported by Dawn.

Also Read | Microsoft Layoffs: Satya Nadella Speaks About Massive Job Cuts That Affected 6,000 Employees, Primarily Engineers; Here's What He Said.

The protest, Dawn reported, was organised by the Pak-China Traders Action Committee -- a coalition that includes the Gilgit-Baltistan Importers and Exporters Association, the Nagar Chamber of Commerce, and several local trade bodies.

The demonstrators are protesting against the suspension of customs clearance at the Sost Dry Port, which has halted Pak-China trade through the Khunjerab Pass for the last six months.

Also Read | Arizona Shocker: Mesa Community College Drama Professor Allegedly Forced Female Students To Strip Naked Onstage, Watch Orgy Porn; Investigation Underway.

Traders claim that 257 consignments imported from China have been held up at Sost since December 2024. Dawn stated this has resulted in billions of rupees in losses due to expiry of goods, daily port charges, and related expenses. The protesters are demanding a one-time amnesty scheme to allow clearance of these goods.

They also raised concerns over the economic impact on the region, stating that a large section of the population -- including transporters, shopkeepers, hotel owners, labourers and customs agents -- depends on this trade for livelihood, Dawn reported. Protesters described recent customs policies as "anti-poor" and said they have resulted in widespread job losses.

Other demands include exemption from misdeclaration cases, flexibility in document submission timelines, and permission to continue barter trade with China under the 1985 agreement. Protesters also called for locally auctioning or destroying counterfeit goods seized at the port, rather than transporting them out of the region, as per Dawn.

The protest escalated when convoys of traders heading toward Sost were blocked by police at multiple points, including Pissan and Ganish Bridge in Hunza. As a result, the demonstrators staged a sit-in at Pissan, which was joined by participants from across the region.

Organisers criticised the imposition of Section 144 by the local administration, calling it an attempt to suppress peaceful protest. "Despite having no representation in Pakistan's parliament or federal institutions, the region continues to face economic restrictions," said Abbas Mir, one of the protest leaders. Protesters said they would continue the sit-in until their demands are met. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)