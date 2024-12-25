Vatican City, December 25 (ANI): Pope Francis on Wednesday, on the occasion of Christmas, called on the people worldwide to "silence the sound of arms" and work towards overcoming the divisions that continue to afflict the global community, as reported by Euronews.

In his annual Christmas address, "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and world) at the Vatican, the Pope reminded the Catholic faithful of the immense suffering experienced by children enduring the effects of war and hunger, the elderly living in isolation, those forced to flee their countries, the unemployed, and those facing persecution for their beliefs, as reported by Euronews.

Speaking from the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, Pope Francis urged people across all nations to find the courage during the Holy Year to pursue peace and reconciliation.

He called on individuals to become "pilgrims of hope" and to take steps to end violence.

"I invite every individual, and all people of all nations ... to become pilgrims of hope, to silence the sounds of arms, and overcome divisions,'' the leader of the Catholic Church said as quoted by Euronews.

His message highlighted the ongoing crises around the world, including conflicts in the Middle East, Ukraine, and parts of Africa and Asia.

The Pope emphasised the need for a cessation of the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, "particularly in Gaza where the humanitarian situation is extremely grave," and the struggles of Christian communities in Israel and Palestinian territories.

He also called attention to the suffering in Lebanon and Syria, particularly during this vulnerable time. Pope Francis also reiterated his appeal for the release of hostages taken by Hamas during the attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, Euronews reported.

Furthermore, Pope Francis reflected on the challenges faced by many, particularly the most vulnerable, and spoke of children impacted by war and hunger, the elderly living in solitude, those fleeing their homes, the jobless, and individuals persecuted for their faith. His message underscored the need for collective action toward hope and unity.

"He (Jesus) awaits us at the threshold. He awaits each one of us, especially the most vulnerable. He awaits the children, all those children who suffer from war and hunger. He awaits the elderly, so often forced to live in conditions of solitude and abandonment. He awaits those who have lost their homes or are fleeing their homelands in an effort to find a safe haven. He awaits all those who have lost their jobs or are unable to find work. He awaits prisoners who, everything notwithstanding, are still children of God, always children of God. He awaits all those--and there are many of them--who endure persecution for their faith," he said.

On Christmas Day, pilgrims gathered in Rome to walk through the Holy Door at St. Peter's Basilica as part of the Jubilee celebrations, which are expected to bring approximately 38 million Catholics to Rome over the course of the Holy Year. (ANI)

