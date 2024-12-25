New Delhi, December 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended Hanukkah greetings to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and to Jewish people in India and around the world. PM Modi posted two messages on X, in English and Hebrew, to greet the people on the festive occasion. "Best wishes to PM Netanyahu and all the people across the world celebrating the festival of Hanukkah. May the radiance of Hanukkah illuminate everybody’s lives with hope, peace and strength. Hanukkah Sameach!" wrote PM Modi.
Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu also wished everyone, including Israel President Isaac Herzog, on the auspicious occasion. "I extend my warmest greetings to President Isaac Herzog and people worldwide on the auspicious occasion of Hanukkah," the President of India posted on X. External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar, currently on an official tour of the United States, also wished everyone on the occasion, including his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar. Happy Hanukkah 2024 Wishes, Greetings, Quotes and Messages To Celebrate the Festival of Lights.
The festival is observed for eight nights and days, starting on the 25th day of Kislev according to the Hebrew calendar, which may occur at any time from late November to late December in the Gregorian calendar. The festival is observed by lighting the candles of a candelabrum with nine branches, called a menorah (or hanukkiah). One branch is typically placed above or below the others and its candle is used to light the other eight candles. Each night, one additional candle is lit by the shamash until all eight candles are lit together on the final night of the festival.
