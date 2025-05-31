Lima, May 30 (AP) Pope Leo XIV hasn't forgotten his responsibilities as a Peruvian citizen: He updated his national registration information on Friday with his new Vatican address and a headshot.

Peru's national registry agency said in a statement that the pope updated his information as part of the South American country's efforts to keep track of Peruvian citizens around the world.

Also Read | How Does Switzerland Predict Landslides?.

Leo was born in the United States but received Peruvian citizenship a decade ago.

Four Peruvian officials met the pope at the Vatican headquarters and collected his fingerprints and signature, according to the statement from the National Registry of Identification and Civil Status.

Also Read | Who Is Megha Vemuri? Indian-American MIT Student Who Called Out Gaza Genocide in Graduation Speech.

Miguel Stigler, a public information officer with the registry, told The Associated Press that Leo indicated that he wished to pick up his updated identity document during a future trip to Peru.

The pope's travel plans to Peru are unknown.

Leo was granted Peruvian citizenship in August 2015, the month before Pope Francis, his predecessor, appointed him bishop of Chiclayo, a city in the country's north.

To qualify, he had to live in Peru for at least two years and pass a civics test.

All adult Peruvians, including naturalised citizens, are required to vote in elections through age 69. Voting in Peru's presidential election next April won't be mandatory for Leo. He turns 70 in September. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)