London, Mar 10 (AP) The boss of an English port says more than 20 casualties have been brought ashore after a collision between an oil tanker and a cargo ship in the North Sea.

Martyn Boyers, chief executive of the Port of Grimsby East, said 13 casualties were brought in on a Windcat 33 vessel, followed by another 10 on a harbor pilot boat.

Also Read | Brazil Horror: Elderly Woman Kills 'Child Abuser', Eats His Penis and Heart After Cooking Them at Beach Resort in Sao Paulo; Arrested.

He said some crew were still unaccounted for. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)