Sao Paulo, March 10: An elderly woman brutally killed a man before cooking and eating his penis at a beach resort in Sao Paulo. The victim, Celso Marques Ferreira, was found mutilated in a town square in Peruibe, Sao Paulo, with a bloodstained note linking the 65-year-old suspect to the crime. The woman, Josefa Lima de Sousa, claimed she killed him after discovering he was a "child abuser". Authorities believe she did not act alone and have arrested another man suspected of involvement.

Police discovered Ferreira’s body with his penis and part of his heart missing, along with a knife covered in dried blood. As per The Mirror report, Josefa confessed to cooking and eating the body parts, claiming she acted out of revenge. A 41-year-old man, Robson Aparecido de Oliveira, was also arrested after witnesses linked him to threats against the victim. Investigators believe a third suspect was involved and are actively searching for him. Brazil Horror: Man Raped and Imprisoned Wife, 7 Children and Mother-In-Law For 20 Years; Arrested.

The suspects and the victim were reportedly homeless and frequently stayed in the town square where the crime took place. While Josefa insisted her actions were justified, police have not confirmed whether Ferreira was involved in child abuse. Authorities suspect she could not have committed the murder and mutilation alone due to the brutality of the act. Investigations are ongoing to determine the full extent of the crime and all those responsible. Brazil Horror: Minor Girl Dies of Suspected Heatstroke After Dad Forgets Her in Car and Goes To Work.

This disturbing case follows another brutal incident in Brazil where a woman mutilated her husband out of revenge. In December 2023, Daiane dos Santos cut off her husband’s penis and flushed it down the toilet after discovering his affair with her teenage niece. Despite his suffering, the victim later forgave her and visited her in prison.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2025 05:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).