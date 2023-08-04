Balochistan [Pakistan], August 4 (ANI): A 28-year-old Portugal tourist Nuno Miguel Vilao Castanheria lost his life in a road accident in Balochistan's Chagai district on Thursday, reported Geo News.

He was riding his motorbike and was en route to Quetta through Iran when the accident occurred.

Chagai Deputy Commissioner Hussain Jan Baloch said that the tourist's bike collided with a pick-up vehicle in Dalbandin at 3 pm on Thursday, reported Geo News.

Reportedly, the authorities are transferring the deceased tourist's body to Quetta and his identity card has also been retrieved.

Moreover, the authorities are trying to get in touch with the Portuguese consulate in Pakistan for further proceedings regarding the death of the deceased tourist.

According to his website, Mission Unplug, Castanheria dreamed of travelling around the world on his motorcycle and was planning to share his thrilling stories with his readers, according to Geo News.

He started his journey on May 21 and wanted to travel to 50 countries across the world and cover over 85,000 kilometres.

His website stated, "I want to see and enjoy the world as much as I can, meeting new places, new people and facing new adventures. I will be travelling offroad as much as possible, always taking into consideration that I am travelling with a big bike and that I will be alone." (ANI)

