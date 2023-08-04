Mumbai, August 4: A flight passenger is accused of choking a flight attendant and threatening to "cut her head off" if anybody tried to intervene in front of startled bystanders. Onboard Delta Airlines Flight 2432 from Atlanta to New Orleans, chaos broke out, shocking and alarming both passengers and the crew. As the aircraft approached its destination, the disturbance started. Nelson Montgomery, a 39-year-old male, reportedly got aggressive, according to the reports.

The accused was heavily bleeding from his neck, and the staff requested to give him medical aid. At that moment, the cause of his wounds was still unknown, but it was apparent that things were bad. 'I’m Taking Over This Plane': Man Attacks Flight Attendant With Broken Spoon, Tries To Open Door of Boston-Bound Flight (Watch Video).

The scenario abruptly took a worrying turn when Montgomery, motivated by an enigmatic purpose, singled out one of the flight attendants. He pulled her close to him and put her in a chokehold before terrifyingly putting what looked like a sliver of shattered glass on her neck. If anybody tried to approach, he threatened to "cut off her head" in a terrifying declaration.

The cabin was overtaken by panic and stress as the tumultuous scenario developed. According to accounts, it took eight individuals working together to contain Montgomery and get him under control, so passengers and crew members got involved. They fought with him in an effort to hold him back until the plane could safely land.

Officers from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office were ready at the location when the plane touched down. They swiftly caught Montgomery, restrained him, and ensured that no more harm could be done. Montgomery was transferred to a hospital for treatment after his wounds were given prompt attention. His wounds were not described in detail, but it was clear that he needed treatment right away. Video: Passenger Punches Flight Attendant for Not Letting Him Use First Class Restroom in Plane; Gets Lifetime Ban From US Airline.

The flight attendant who was subjected to the terrible chokehold, meanwhile, was only treated for minor wounds. She had two cuts on her body, according to the deputies on the scene, but after receiving care there, her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

