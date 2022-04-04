President Kovind along with his wife visits Keukenhof Tulip Garden in Netherlands

Amsterdam [Netherlands], April 4 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind along with his wife Savita Kovind visited Keukenhof Tulip Garden in the Netherlands.

To mark 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and the Netherlands, a Tulip flower was named 'Maitree'

President Kovind along with his wife and the First Lady Savita Kovind arrived in Amsterdam on a three-day official visit.

Minister of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality, Henk Staghouwer, received President Kovind at Schiphol International Airport.

Earlier on Wednesday, MEA's joint secretary Rudrendra Tandon said President Kovind, during the visit, will hold discussions with His Royal Majesties and PM Mark Rutte.

He will also host a cultural performance there to be graced by King Willem -Alexander and Queen Maxima, Tandon said. (ANI)

