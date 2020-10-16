Lhasa [Tibet], October 16 (ANI): Days after the US-appointed Robert A Destro as the country's coordinator for Tibetan issues, Lobsang Sangay, President of the Tibetan-government-in-exile, was invited to the State Department for the first time in six decades.

Expressing gratitude, Sangay said in a tweet, "Great honor to meet with the Special Coordinator on Tibetan Issues @DRL_AS. This is the first time a Sikyong (President) of the Central Tibetan Administration was formally invited inside the State Department."

He also said in a Facebook post that the meeting with Robert A Destro, United States Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, was a historical moment.

"Great honor to meet with the Special Coordinator on Tibetan Issues Robert A Destro. This is the first time in six decades, a Sikyong (President) of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) was formally invited inside the State Department. I want to thank the State Department for acknowledging the democratically elected leader of CTA and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for approving the visit. History is made today!" he said.

On October 14, Michael Pompeo had designated Destro to serve concurrently as the US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues. (ANI)

