Quetta [Pakistan], May 21 (ANI): A large number of people gathered in Quetta on Monday to protest the arrest of Mahrang Baloch and several leaders of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), condemning the government's actions as violations of fundamental rights.

The demonstration was held in response to a recent crackdown by authorities following a protest outside Civil Hospital Quetta, where tensions rose after the deaths of three activists.

Mahrang, a prominent human rights defender, and other BYC members were arrested during the protest and later charged under Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act. The charges include inciting unrest and involvement in violent activities, claims the BYC strongly denies.

Carrying banners and chanting slogans, protestors demanded the immediate release of the detained leaders. They emphasized that the state's use of force to silence dissent is both unconstitutional and unjust. Protestors maintained a peaceful stance despite government restrictions on public gatherings and internet access.

The protest has drawn national and international attention. Human rights groups, including Amnesty International, have raised concerns over the legality of the detentions and reported mistreatment of the BYC members. They have called for an end to the crackdown on political activists in Balochistan.

The BYC has reiterated its demands for justice and accountability, urging both national and international bodies to take notice of ongoing human rights violations in the region. The organization claims its leaders are being targeted for peacefully advocating for the rights of Baloch citizens.

The protest in Quetta reflects rising frustration over enforced disappearances, police violence, and the curbing of civil liberties in Balochistan. Despite pressure from the state, the BYC has vowed to continue its peaceful resistance movement. (ANI)

