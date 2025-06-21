Moscow [Russia], June 21 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Afghanistan's growing instability poses significant security risks to member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), threatening their collective safety and regional stability, Khaama Press reported.

The CSTO, which includes Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Armenia, is primarily focused on protecting member states against external threats.

Putin, however, stressed that the ongoing unrest in Afghanistan has emerged as a key concern for the alliance, as it creates opportunities for terrorist infiltration and regional destabilisation, Khaama Press reported.

Putin recalled how terrorist groups in the past have used Afghan territory as a base to infiltrate neighbouring CSTO countries.

He pointed to the historical presence of extremist factions such as ISIS and other terrorist organisations, cautioning that renewed instability could allow these groups to expand their operations into Central Asia, Khaama Press reported.

This concern has sounded alarms among CSTO members who view Afghanistan as a continuing source of volatility.

Acknowledging these risks, Putin called for enhanced coordination among CSTO nations to counter emerging threats.

He proposed measures such as boosting border security, increasing intelligence-sharing, and conducting joint military exercises as essential steps to preventing terrorist infiltration into CSTO regions, as reported by Khaama Press.

Putin also underlined the importance of working with other regional blocs like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to stabilise Afghanistan and maintain regional peace, Khaama Press reported.

In his remarks, the Russian president reiterated that international cooperation is crucial for fostering peace in Afghanistan.

He restated his belief that only an inclusive Afghan government could help curb extremist threats, but stressed that such a government would require strong support from the global community to be successful.

Putin's warning highlights the urgency of addressing the security implications of Afghanistan's instability.

As terrorist groups continue to exploit the situation, coordinated action by the CSTO and regional cooperation remain vital in securing Central Asia and preventing the spread of extremism. International cooperation and a concerted effort toward building a stable and inclusive Afghanistan's government are crucial in mitigating the risks and ensuring long-term peace and security in the region, Khaama Press reported. (ANI)

