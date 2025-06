Tel Aviv, June 20: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Friday announced that it had carried out a series of overnight airstrikes in Tehran, targeting dozens of sites linked to Iran’s missile and nuclear weapons programs. Among the key targets were military industrial facilities used for missile production and the headquarters of Iran’s Organisation of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND). “More than 60 Air Force fighter jets attacked dozens of military targets in Iran overnight (Thursday) with precise intelligence guidance from the Intelligence Branch using approximately 120 munitions. During the night, several missile manufacturing industrial sites in the Tehran area of Iran were attacked,” the IDF said in a post on X.

“These sites were built over years and were the industrial center of gravity of the Iranian Ministry of Defense. Among the sites attacked were military industrial sites for the production of missile components and sites for the production of raw materials used for casting rocket engines,” the post added. The IDF mentioned that as part of the attacks and its activities to damage the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons project, the SPND headquarters building in Tehran was also attacked. “The SPND headquarters is used to research and develop advanced technologies and weapons for the Iranian regime's military capabilities, which was established in 2011 by Fakhri Zadeh, the founder of the Iranian nuclear weapons program,” said the IDF. Iran Strikes Soroka Hospital in Beersheba, Hits Children’s Ward; Benjamin Netanyahu Condemns Attack.

In addition, the Israeli military asserted that a site for the production of a component that is a necessary basis for the Iranian regime's nuclear weapons program was attacked. It further stated that during the night, the Israeli Air Force intercepted four unmanned aerial vehicles launched from Iran. Meanwhile, the IDF announced that it had identified missiles that were recently launched from Iran towards the territory of Israel, as the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran entered its eighth consecutive day.

The IDF issued an alert to the Israeli citizens, stating, “The defence systems are working to intercept the threat. You must enter the protected areas upon receiving the alert, and remain there until further notice. Exiting the protected area will only be possible after receiving explicit instructions. You must continue to act according to the Home Front Command's instructions.” According to the Israeli military, alerts were activated in several areas of the country following the discovery of missiles launched from Iran. ‘Wrong Move’: Russia Warns US Against ‘Military Intervention’ in Iran-Israel War, Cautions of Major Escalation.

“The public is asked to obey the Home Front Command's instructions. At this time, the Air Force is working to intercept and attack wherever necessary to eliminate the threat. The defense is not hermetic, and therefore the Home Front Command's instructions must continue to be followed,” the IDF said in a post on X. The latest conflict between both nations began last Friday when Netanyahu announced the launch of 'Operation Rising Lion' against Iran, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat of nuclear weapons to Israel's very survival. This action prompted swift and aggressive retaliation from Tehran, pushing the region closer to the brink of a broader war.

