Kabul [Afghanistan] August 10 (ANI): Amid escalations in Taliban offensives in Afghanistan, Qatar has planned to host a meeting on Wednesday with the representatives on Troika Plus.

Troika plus meeting comprising the US, Russia, China, and Pakistan, has aimed at making both parties in Afghanistan resume meaningful intra-Afghan peace negotiations.

The meeting will also be attended by US special representative to Afghan peace Zalmay Khalilzad and diplomats from Pakistan, Russia, and China, The Khaama Press reported.

The meeting will follow the lead of the UNSC's special session on Afghanistan and will seek a political settlement in the war-ravaged country.

Meanwhile, another international meeting also took place on Tuesday which was attended by the immediate neighbours of Afghanistan, Russia, the United States and the United Nations.

Earlier, Russian Envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov informed that the primary goals of the Afghan settlement at the moment are to achieve a ceasefire, resume inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue, and form an interim coalition government with tasks to carry out constitutional reform and prepare for a general election in a short, preferably two-year term.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against Afghan forces and civilians with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

In the last few days alone, the Taliban has captured seven provincial capitals, mainly in the north of the country, including Kunduz, Taluqan city, Sheberghan, Zaranj, Samangan province's capital Aybak city and Farah city. Severe fighting continues between Taliban and Afghan forces in several cities. (ANI)

