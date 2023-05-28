Honiara, May 28: An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hit the Solomon Islands on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. It occurred around 08:59:55 (UTC+05:30) at a depth of 103.9 km.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at 10.149 degrees S and 161.194 degrees E respectively. Earthquake in Japan: Magnitude 6.1 Quake Jolts Tokyo, No Tsunami Warning Issued Yet.

Notably, the Solomon Islands is an island country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean. It consists of six major islands and over 900 smaller islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea and northwest of Vanuatu. Honiara, the capital, is located on Guadalcanal, the largest island.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)