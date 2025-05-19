Moscow [Russia], May 19 (ANI): Russia banned Amnesty International as an "undesirable organization", citing concerns that the human rights group's activities allegedly undermine national security, Al Jazeera reported.

In a statement, Russia's prosecutor general alleged that Amnesty's London office was a "centre for the preparation of global Russophobic projects" and accused it of advocating on behalf of Ukraine.

It also alleged the rights group is "doing everything possible to intensify the military confrontation in the region. They justify the crimes of Ukrainian neo-Nazis, call for an increase in their funding, and insist on the political and economic isolation of our country."

According to Al Jazeera, there was no immediate comment from Amnesty.

The "undesirable" designation means the London-based rights group must stop all work in Russia. A 2015 law mandates penalties of up to five years in prison for Russian citizens involved with designated groups.

Organisations previously banned as undesirable include the international environmental organisation Greenpeace and US government-funded broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Amnesty International is an international non-governmental organization focused on human rights, with its headquarters in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war on Friday at Istanbul's Dolmabahce Palace in Turkiye during their ceasfire talks, Al Jazeera reported.

Officials from both countries met for less than two hours in Turkiye for their first direct talks in more than three years, aimed at ending the war.

According to Chief Ukrainian Delegate, Rustem Umerov, both sides also discussed a ceasefire and a meeting between their heads of state.

Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who headed Moscow's delegation, confirmed that both sides agreed to provide each other with detailed ceasefire proposals and a meeting between their heads of state.

Russia has said it sees the talks as a continuation of the negotiations that took place in the early weeks of the war in 2022, which included demands on Ukraine to cut the size of its military. (ANI)

