Charlotte, May 19: In a shocking incident, a restaurant manager allegedly shot his co-worker after the latter burnt biscuits that were meant to be served to customers in Charlotte, North Carolina. The incident occurred as the duo arguing over the burnt food took the argument outside the restaurant upon the arrival of a customer. However, the manager, enraged, took out the gun and shot his coworker twice before fleeing from the scene.

The violent altercation took place on May 11 around 6 PM at a Popeyes fast food outlet, as reported by The Mirror. The altercation began inside the kitchen area when 22-year-old Rodney Wood confronted his co-manager over the burnt biscuits. A customer entering the restaurant reportedly witnessed the escalating tension, prompting the two employees to step outside. It was there that the verbal argument turned physical and eventually violent, leading to Wood shooting his co-worker in the chest and groin. US Shocker: 2-Year-Old Boy Falls From 15th-Floor Balcony, Suffers Only Broken Arm After Landing on Bushes in Maryland.

As per the report, the wounded manager was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. Meanwhile, police responded to the scene and began their investigation. The authorities inspected the CCTV video and questioned the witnesses. They later arrested Wood from within the same shopping complex. During questioning, Wood claimed he meant to fire only "warning shots" in his defence. US Shocker: Woman Stabs Paramedic to Death Inside Ambulance on Way to Hospital in Missouri, Arrested.

Wood claimed he was punched three times in the face and took out his gun only for self-defence. However, investigators stated that Wood failed to demonstrate any credible or immediate threat that would justify the use of deadly force under state law. He has since been charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He is now being held on a USD 50,000 bond.

