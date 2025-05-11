Moscow, May 11 (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday proposed to restart direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15 "without preconditions".

Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin in the early hours of Sunday, Putin proposed to "restart" peace talks Russia and Ukraine held in 2022.

His remarks came after leaders from four major European countries threatened to ratchet up pressure on Putin if he does not accept an unconditional 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine that they offered on Saturday in a strong show of unity with Kyiv. (AP)

