Goma (Congo), Feb 14 (AP) Rwanda-backed rebels in eastern Congo claimed on Friday that they have seized a second airport in the region following a days-long advance towards the Kavumu airport, which serves the South Kivu province.

The Associated Press could not immediately confirm if the Kavumu national airport was under the control of the M23 rebels or government forces.

Government officials and civil society leaders did not immediately comment.

Locals told the AP on Friday morning that the rebels were a few kilometres away from the airport, a strategic spot for the Congolese military in their fight with the rebels. (AP)

