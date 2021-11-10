Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix submitted their semiconductor business data to the U.S. government.

According to the industry, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix submitted data related to semiconductor inventory and sales requested by the US Department of Commerce on the 9th.

The U.S. Department of Commerce previously requested semiconductor design, manufacturing, supplying, and distributing companies to submit the business data by the 8th on September 24th.

"The company submitted semiconductor-related data to the US government," said an official from Samsung Electronics. "We excluded sensitive confidential information."

An official from SK Hynix also said, "Except for confidential data, we submitted it in an appropriate manner to protect trust in customer relations." (ANI/Global Economic)

