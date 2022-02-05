Islamabad [Pakistan], February 5 (ANI): Pakistan's Interior Ministry is strengthening the deployments of its forces for counter-terrorism operations following the recent attack in Balochistan by the separatist forces, media reports said on Saturday.

Pakistan's southwestern province is witnessing a tide of violence in recent months. Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for several attacks in the province, with recent attacks on security posts in Pakistan that resulted in the death of seven Pakistani soldiers and 13 separatists.

Pakistan has tightened the security in the important locations in the city including the Diplomatic Enclave and the other sensitive installations, government buildings, Parliament House, PTV, Pak Secretariat, and Supreme Court of Pakistan, The News International newspaper reported.

Citing interior ministry sources, the report said extra forces of police commandos, Rangers, and Paramilitary Forces are being deployed in Islamabad.

The newspaper report added that joint forces of law enforcement agencies have been positioned around the federal capital as first-tier protect the capital city in the perspective of attack like Balochistan

"The possible terrorism will be countered through hidden and visible security," the sources said, as quoted by the News.

On Thursday, Pakistan's Interior Ministry issued a threat alert in the wake of recent terrorist attacks in the Panjgur and Naushki districts of Balochistan. This is the second threat alert issued in less than two weeks.

The threat alert has been issued at a time when Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is on his four-day visit to China. (ANI)

