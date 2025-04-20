SGMB wraps up 'Ocean Man Sharjah' with over 2,500 spectators (Photo/WAM)

Sharjah [UAE], April 20 (ANI/ WAM): The Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB) concluded the emirate's first-ever "Ocean Man" open-water swimming championship today at Al Khan Beach, drawing 2,500 spectators and more than 500 swimmers from 62 nationalities over two action-packed days.

The international event featured five race categories, which were tailored to accommodate various age groups and skill levels.

The final day included the 5 km Half Ocean Man race, which saw the highest number of participants, and the 10 km Ocean Man endurance challenge for experienced swimmers.

The opening day featured a 2 km sprint race for amateurs, the "Ocean Kids" race for children aged 7 to 14, and a 500-metre team relay, all held in a festive atmosphere with family-friendly activities taking place along the shore.

The Ocean Kids category received strong interest from young participants and families, with organisers providing a safe environment in coordination with emergency response teams.

Ocean Man Sharjah is part of the international Ocean Man race series and was made possible through the support of several public and private sector partners, including Sharjah Police, Sharjah Civil Defence, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, Sharjah Municipality, BEEAH Group, Zulal, and Zulekha Hospital as the event's official medical partner.

This championship marks a valuable edition to Sharjah's sporting calendar and reinforces the emirate's capability to host premier sporting events that attract participants worldwide. (ANI/ WAM)

