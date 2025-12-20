New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Saturday highlighted how the SHANTI Bill aims to transform India's energy and technology landscape.

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson said, "Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, 2025 marks a transformational step in India's energy and technology landscape. Built on the principles of nuclear safety, sustainability and innovation, it strengthens India's clean-energy transition--powering AI, green manufacturing and energy sovereignty, while unlocking new opportunities for industry, startups and youth."

A series of images shared on X highlighted how the SHANTI Bill 2025 promotes greater international cooperation by strengthening India's commitment to global best practices and international commitments, and by opening doors to developing reactors through international cooperation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the passing of the SHANTI Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a transformational moment for India's technology landscape and delivers a decisive boost to a clean-energy future for the country.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the bill also opens numerous opportunities for the private sector and our youth.

"The passing of the SHANTI Bill by both Houses of Parliament marks a transformational moment for our technology landscape. My gratitude to MPs who have supported its passage. From safely powering AI to enabling green manufacturing, it delivers a decisive boost to a clean-energy future for the country and the world. It also opens numerous opportunities for the private sector and our youth. This is the ideal time to invest, innovate and build in India!" PM Modi said.

Parliament on Thursday passed the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025 (SHANTI Bill).The Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha a day after it got approval in the Lok Sabha.

In his reply to the debate, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh sought to allay opposition members' apprehensions and said the safety aspect has not been diluted.

The bill seeks to repeal the Atomic Energy Act, 1962 and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act, 2010.

Jitendra Singh said the new legislation is aligned to achieve the objectives of increasing the share of nuclear energy in the total energy mix of India, will facilitate innovation in atomic science and technology, expand its applications to non-power applications and continue to honour India's obligations towards safety, security, safeguards and towards nuclear liability.

India has set an ambitious target to achieve energy independence, with a roadmap to decarbonise the economy by 2070 and to reach 100 gigawatts of nuclear power capacity by 2047.

The bill seeks to leverage the contribution of domestic nuclear energy to augment the global nuclear energy ecosystem.

Opposition members strongly demanded that the bill be referred to the standing or select committee, noting that it has wide-ranging implications and will have a lasting impact. They alleged that the government had diluted the liability clause and asked whether it was bringing the bill under any pressure. The amendments moved by the opposition members were negatived. (ANI)

