Lahore [Pakistan], November 27 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif has demanded strict action against the government employees found involved in stealing the Daska by-election.

In a letter to the chief election commissioner (CEC) on November 23, Shehbaz said that the officials from provincial and federal governments, who were involved in rigging and issuing illegal directives, be exposed and action be initiated against them, The News International reported.

"Those who were found involved in rigging and issuing illegal directives to district management with criminal designs be arrested and complaints be filed against them in the courts under Section 191 of the Election Act. The process of conviction should also be initiated against them under sections 184, 186 and 187Amendments be introduced in act rules code of conduct and procedure in consultation with political parties, so that irregularities like Daska by-polls don't recur in future," the letter cited by media outlet read.

Earlier this year, Marriyum Aurangzeb had alleged ministers of the PTI government are attempting to trample upon Pakistan's constitution to rob the next polls through "election fraud machines," local media reported.

Aurangzeb lashed out at the government ministers for targeting the ECP after its objections to the EVMs which the government wanted to use in the next general elections, Dawn reported.

It further reported that the Marriyum accused the PTI government of attempting to snatch the ECP's constitutional powers and shifting them to the Prime Minister House. (ANI)

