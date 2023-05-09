New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): It is crucial for the Sikh community to acknowledge the importance of inclusivity, education, and democratic values, and to adopt a more compassionate approach to address the issues that affect not only Sikhs but all communities in Punjab, according to an article by Gurcharan Singh in Khalsa Vox.

Gurcharan Singh has said in his article that it is the duty of Sikh preachers, leaders and political scholars to make efforts towards increasing the trend of basic education towards enlightenment among the youth.

Also Read | Israel Airstrikes Kill 13 Palestinians, Including Three Islamic Jihad Commanders in Gaza.

The article talks about the universal message of Guru Nanak.

"By connecting with the teachings of the Sikh Gurus, we can promote the inclusive and universal message of Guru Nanak. The Gurus' teachings are based on the welfare of all. The Sikh community should not limit its understanding of universal welfare to just providing langar (free food)..."

Also Read | Russia Victory Day 2023 Celebration: World at 'Decisive Turning Point' With 'Real War', Says President Vladimir Putin.

Gurcharan Singh said in his article in Khalsa Vox that instead of fanatical religious thinking, the way of adopting secular thinking can be chosen.

"Punjab is not only inhabited by Sikhs but there are more communities than Sikhs. Therefore, instead of sectarian thinking, the Sikh community should be given its proud Sikh philosophy. Also, we should stay connected so that we can reveal the path of Baba Nanak's folklore to the world.

"To ensure intellectual liberation, we must adopt the mindset of knowledge-based modernism and reject medieval thinking," he said.

"It is crucial for the Sikh community to acknowledge the importance of inclusivity, education, and democratic values, and to adopt a more compassionate approach to address the issues that affect not only Sikhs but all communities in Punjab," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)