London, July 24: Single Malt Welsh Whisky on Monday successfully registered under the UK Geographical Indication (UKGI) scheme, which protects its name, authenticity and characteristics along the lines of Scotch whiskies. It is the first new UK spirit drink application to be registered and protected under the new scheme created after Brexit and joins other classic British products receiving protection such as Cornish Clotted Cream.

Dating back to 1887, Single Malt Welsh Whisky is made using malted barley and water of 100 per cent Welsh origin and with the new protection only whiskies made in this way can be called Single Malt Welsh Whisky.

“Single Malt Welsh Whisky is widely acclaimed for its lightness of character and I am pleased to announce it will be the first protected spirit under our UKGI scheme at the Royal Welsh Show,” said UK Food and Farming Secretary Therese Coffey.

"It shows how the UK government is ready to get behind the best of British food and drink from across the nation – to boost sales at home and abroad, create jobs and grow our economy,” she said. The product is registered to four distillers in Wales, who together export to over 45 countries worldwide.

It will be among the products that are hoping for more favourable tariffs in India – one of the largest whisky markets – under a proposed India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) currently in its 11th round of negotiations.

"Wales has a growing reputation for producing high-quality food and drink and I'm delighted that Welsh whisky has now been recognised as deserving of this special status,” said Welsh Secretary David T C Davies.

"UKGI status is really important for distillers and helps them market this fantastic product around the world, and consumers know they are buying a unique product entirely made and bottled in Wales. All of this helps the industry to grow, supporting jobs and driving prosperity," he said.

Each step of the production process for this whisky must take place in Wales, from brewing to bottling. Experts say the moderate and damp Welsh climate allows for an even rate of maturation, producing a smooth and refreshing flavour.

Most Welsh distilleries have their own well or borehole to take advantage of Wales' fresh and high-quality water. Wales-based distillers described the UKGI distinction as an “exciting step forward” and one that puts focus on an industry that has been growing over the last 20 years.

“The achievement of UKGI status for Single Malt Welsh Whisky is a significant milestone for Penderyn as a producer but also for the wider Welsh whisky industry. It assists in safeguarding both the quality of the product and also its source of origin,” said Stephen Davies, CEO of Penderyn Whisky.

