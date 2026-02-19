New Delhi, February 19: A chilling investigation has pulled back the curtain on a brutal reality in the UK capital London: vulnerable women and girls are being systematically lured into a world of forced s*x and criminal activity by London-based gangs. While public discourse on grooming gangs has historically focused on the north of England, new evidence suggests a widespread and ethnically diverse network of exploitation operating across London.

According to evidence uncovered by the BBC, some victims reported being raped by multiple men as "payment" for unpaid drug debts incurred by the very gangs controlling them. Others described a process of being groomed specifically for s*x, or lured into high-risk criminal roles including dealing drugs, trading weapons, and stealing phones. UK Shocker: Man Rapes Unconscious Mother of 3 Repeatedly Until She Dies, Jailed For Life.

The ‘Lowest Rung’ of the Gang Hierarchy

The exploitation is described by law enforcement as all-encompassing. Det Sgt John Knox, head of the Metropolitan Police child exploitation team in Lambeth and Southwark, paints a grim picture of the power dynamics involved.

"Within that gang world, the girls are at the lowest rung and they have to do as they're told. And that includes s*xually," Knox stated.

He further emphasized that for these girls, the lack of agency constitutes a clear crime: "The reality is, if a girl can't say no, she's being raped and that's how we look at it as the police." UK Shocker: Woman Allegedly Raped by Airbnb Guest in London, Accused Promised to Leave ‘Good Reviews’ for Her House.

A Complex Demographic Picture

Unlike the findings of a government-commissioned report last year, which noted a "disproportionate numbers of men from Asian ethnic backgrounds" among suspects in Greater Manchester and Yorkshire, the London landscape is notably varied. The investigation reveals that gangs from a range of ethnic backgrounds, including white groups, are operating widely and exploiting young women.

One survivor, "Kelly," shared her experience of being groomed by three white men. Initially brought in to deal drugs, the situation quickly spiraled into s*xual exploitation. "I had no money, felt neglected and saw an opportunity to feel part of something... that turned into having s*x to keep people on side if we owed them," Kelly shared. "I didn't feel like I was groomed or exploited. I didn't think I was a victim. It's taken me a while to realise I was used and manipulated."

Authorities Vow to Take Action

While Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan previously stated there was no "indication" of grooming gangs of the type seen in towns like Rotherham, his office has since clarified its stance. A spokesperson for the Mayor noted that he wants to support the police in tackling "all child s*xual exploitation in the capital, including grooming gangs."

Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner Kevin Southworth confirmed that the issue is now "very high" on the force's "threat and risk radar."

The investigation into London’s gang landscape has highlighted a harrowing set of statistics that define the scope of this crisis. Victims are predominantly young, with those between the ages of 13 and 15being the primary targets for exploitation. The scale of the issue is particularly concentrated in specific boroughs; in Lambeth and Southwark alone, authorities believe at least 60 children are currently being exploited by these criminal networks. The nature of these crimes is multi-faceted and brutal, involving a "total exploitation" model where girls are forced into drug distribution, weapon trading, and provided as "s*xual payment" to settle debts incurred by the gangs that control them.

