New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's attempt to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin backfired on Friday, as he ended up "gatecrashing" a meeting between Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

Sharif waited for over 40 minutes, visibly impatient, before joining the meeting and staying for just 10 minutes.

The incident sparked widespread ridicule on social media, with many questioning Sharif's diplomatic skills. The Pakistani delegation, including Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, had been waiting for a meeting with Putin, but Sharif's decision to join the ongoing talks drew attention for its unusual approach.

Social media heavily trolled the Pakistani PM for 'gatecrashing' the meeting, users framing it as a diplomatic misstep. One user on X wrote, "Putin does not want to waste his time on beggars," while another said, "Even Trump did the same with these beggars."

"PaK PM Shehbaz Sharif rehearsed with his earphone to avoid the embarrassment exchange happened in the last meeting. Putin humiliated him by making him to wait for 40 minutes. Reaction of Ishaq Dar like 'ab Kya Karen...'" posted another X user.

Other users called it "A huge international embarrassment !!", "Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif gatecrashes Putin-Erdogan meet after he was made to wait for 40 minutes. And then... an unceremonious exit."

"So, Russian President Putin made Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif wait for over 40 minutes and still didn't show up. Sharif eventually left with a visibly disappointed face... Gajab Beijjati," posted another social media user.

"International beijatti continues for Pakistan Putin ditches meeting with Shehbaz Sharif After waiting for 40 minutes Sharif crashes Putin's meeting with Erdogan Russian security throws Sharif out of the room," read another post.

According to the Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti, Putin and Erdogan continued holding talks in a private setting after members of the two countries' delegations left. "A little later, the Pakistani Prime Minister joined the meeting, having expected to negotiate with Putin in another room," the report mentioned.

Another X user posted, "Only Pakistan can turn diplomacy into full-time entertainment." While another user wrote, "A day without humiliation is a day wasted."

"PM Sharif waited for over 40 minutes for President Putin before growing tired and gate-crashing the Russian leader's meeting with Erdogan. He left ten minutes later," RT India posted on X.

As per RT India, Sharif waited 40 minutes for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but grew impatient and joined a meeting between Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan instead. Sharif stayed for 10 minutes, leaving after failing to secure a separate interaction with Putin.

The incident occurred at an international forum in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, amidst Pakistan's efforts to strengthen ties with Russia. The International Forum for Peace and Trust program is being organised in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. Leaders from many countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Erdogan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif have participated in this meeting.

The Pak PM in a post on X said, "Met my dear brother, President @RTErdogan, on the sidelines of the International Forum on Peace and Trust in Ashgabat. It is always a pleasure to exchange views with a time-tested and trusted friend of Pakistan. We reaffirmed the deep, historic bonds between Pakistan and Turkiye and our shared resolve to further strengthen cooperation in trade, energy, defence, connectivity, and investment. We also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including Gaza and Afghanistan, reaffirming our commitment to peace, stability, and the well-being of our peoples, the region and beyond."

Notably, the humiliation comes in the backdrop of the highly successful Russian President's State Visit to India. He was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who greeted him with a hug.

Putin, on his first visit to India in four years, was given a traditional welcome with a cultural dance at the airport, after which the two leaders departed in the same vehicle. (ANI)

