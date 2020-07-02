Nairobi, Jul 2 (AP) A military court in Somalia sentenced a police officer to death on Thursday in the fatal shooting of two civilians while enforcing coronavirus restrictions in April.

The shootings sparked protests in the capital, Mogadishu, for more than two days, with crowds of angry young men burning tires and demanding justice.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 Tally Nears 1 Lakh Mark With 4,343 New Cases and 57 Deaths Today: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 2, 2020.

Hassan Aden Hassan was convicted of the “deliberate” fatal shooting of Hassan Ali Adawe and Madino Abdullahi Abdi and was sentenced to death by firing squad, according to Col. Hassan Alinur Shute, the military court's chief.

Somalia's police chief had immediately fired the commissioner in charge of security in Bondhere district where the shooting occurred.

Also Read | US Independence Day 2020: Significance of Fourth of July Date, History & Importance of the Day That Marks the Declaration of Independence of the United States.

Somalia has one of the world's weakest health systems. The Horn of Africa nation has more than 2,900 confirmed virus cases.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)