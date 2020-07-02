The Independence Day in the United States of America (USA) is celebrated every year on July 4. The special day is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the Declaration of Independence of the United States. America got its Independence on July 4, 1776. The Continental Congress declared that the thirteen American colonies were no longer subject (and subordinate) to the monarch of Britain, King George III, and were now united, free, and independent states. The Congress had voted to declare independence two days earlier, on July 2, but it was not declared until July 4.

History of Fourth of July Date:

Independence Day is the national day of the United States. According to history, 13 colonies claimed their independence from England on July 4, 1776. This event eventually led to the formation of the United States. During the American Revolution, the legal separation of the 13 colonies from Great Britain in 1776 actually occurred on July 2, when the Second Continental Congress voted to approve a resolution of independence that had been proposed in June by Richard Henry Lee of Virginia declaring the United States independent from Great Britain's rule.

After voting for independence, Congress turned its attention to the Declaration of Independence, a statement explaining this decision, which had been prepared by a Committee of Five, with Thomas Jefferson as its principal author. Congress debated and revised the wording of the Declaration, finally approving it two days later on July 4.

As per history, several historians have long disputed whether members of Congress signed the Declaration of Independence on July 4. These questions surfaced even though Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, and Benjamin Franklin all later wrote that they had signed it on that day. Most historians have concluded that the Declaration was signed nearly a month after its adoption, on August 2, 1776, and not on July 4 as is commonly believed.

Significance of Fourth of July Date

Americans celebrate their Independence Day on the Fourth of July every year. They think of July 4, 1776, as a day that represents the Declaration of Independence and the birth of the United States of America as an independent nation. Americans celebrate this historic event with a lot of festivities. The country is lit with fireworks, parades, barbecues, carnivals, fairs, picnics, concerts and games. Family reunions take place, political speeches are held talking about the importance of independence, and ceremonies, in addition to various other public and private events. We wish people of the US a very Happy Independence Day!

