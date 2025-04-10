New York, Apr 10 (AP) US stocks are giving back some of their historic gains from the day before as Wall Street weighs a global trade war that has cooled in temperature but is still threatening the economy.

The S&P 500 was down 2.3 per cent early Thursday, a day after surging 9.5 per cent following President Donald Trump's decision to pause many of his tariffs worldwide.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 685 points, and the Nasdaq composite was down 2.9 per cent. Even a better-than-expected report on inflation wasn't enough to get stocks to add to their gains from the day before, including the S&P 500's third-best since 1940. (AP)

