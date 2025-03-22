Wales, Mar 22 (The Conversation) In the middle of winter, when lack of sunlight can lead to low energy and low mood, we are expected to make new year resolutions. But why not wait till March, for spring, when the returning sunlight gives us the energy and improved mood to tackle fundamentally difficult things like starting a new diet or exercise regime? We need spring resolutions, not new year resolutions.

In winter, many animals hibernate by slowing their heart rate and metabolism to conserve energy when food and sunlight are scarce. Humans don't hibernate, but we do have a period during winter when we may slow down.

We might have slower metabolism (possibly leading to winter weight gain), feel sleepier (thanks to less melatonin from sunlight and have lower mood (also due to less sunlight) – which, in extreme cases, can lead to seasonal affective disorder, or Sad.

The slowing of our bodies during winter can be difficult because the demands on us don't change. Our work and family commitments, for example, don't slow down in those dark, cold months.

Stress is normal and our healthy biological response gives us the energy we need to deal with it. However, when stress is excessive and we feel like we don't have the resources to deal with it, we can feel “stressed out”.

Feeling “stressed out” – fatigue, frustration and an inability to cope – can be heightened during winter due in part to the slowing of our bodies and the lack of energy and resources to deal with the stressful things we encounter.

January and February pass by in a blur. We attempt to get back into the swing of things and fulfil those new year resolutions, while still feeling the lethargy of winter.

New year resolutions come at a bad time. We are still feeling stressed and our bodies are in a state of mild hibernation lacking the energy to tackle new workout routines or diets.

Then, suddenly, March arrives. The sun emerges, flowers bloom and our bodies begin to wake up. Getting out of bed is a little easier because it's not as dark anymore.

Those new year resolutions that seemed so impossible in January might seem a little more doable after finally seeing the sun.

If you are starting to get some energy, looking back at those new year resolutions you really shouldn't have had to make, and feeling disappointed, don't be.

Instead of focusing on what didn't happen, make spring resolutions. But don't get excited and add too much. Remember, we were under-resourced for months and it can take a while to bounce back.

Gentle spring resolutions

Think of gentle spring resolutions that might help you get some energy and improve your mood as your body soaks up that vitamin D and finally starts moving with the spring thaw.

Here are mine.

Move for 20 minutes a day, whether it's a walk, a run, grocery shopping, or chasing after kids. Start small and get moving any way you can. Walking doesn't cost anything, is low demand and has a huge impact on your health.

Drink water. Our bodies (which are about 60 per cent water) need hydration consistently to function well. Drinking water is one of the easiest and most effective health interventions out there.

Spend at least ten minutes a day in the sun (especially in the morning to help with sleep patterns). Sun is like a battery for the human body. It tells you to wake up and gives you needed energy for the day, while also helping mood levels.

The golden rule for resolutions? Keep them simple and achievable. (The Conversation)

