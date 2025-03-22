Famous People Born on March 22: March 22 marks the birthdays of several notable personalities across various fields. Reese Witherspoon, the Academy Award-winning actress known for Legally Blonde and Walk the Line, was born on this day. William Shatner, famous for his iconic role as Captain Kirk in Star Trek, also celebrates his birthday. Renowned author James Patterson, known for his thriller novels, and Swedish actress Lena Olin, acclaimed for Chocolat and The Unbearable Lightness of Being, were born on March 22 as well. Other notable figures include actors Matthew Modine and Constance Wu, comedian Keegan-Michael Key, and Indian singer Dhvani Bhanushali.

