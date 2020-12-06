Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): The phase 2 human trial of Russian vaccine Sputnik V began at a Pune hospital with 17 volunteers being administered the first dose of vaccine.

The first dose of the vaccine was given between December 3 and 5 at Pune's Noble Hospital.

All of them underwent various tests including COVID-19 and anti-body before the vaccination process. Russia became the first country to register the world's first COVID-19 vaccine on August 11.

Sputnik V, named after Russia's first satellite, is developed by the Gamaleya National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology (GNRCEM) of the Russian Healthcare Ministry.

Speaking to ANI, Dr S K Raut of the Noble Hospital said: "These 17 volunteers were selected and they were given the first dose of vaccine now. They will be put under observation and then they will be given another dose of vaccine after 21 days."

"This is part of phase 2 trial of Sputnik vaccine and all the volunteers underwent various tests before they undergo vaccination. Their consent was taken before vaccinating them," he added.

The volunteers have been given a mobile application where they have to update their health status on daily basis and they have been asked to contact doctors from Noble Hospital immediately if they face any health issues during this period.

After completion of phase 2 trials, Noble Hospital will also be conducting phase 3 trials of the same vaccine where about 1,500 volunteers will participate.

Last month, Russia agreed to produce over 100 million doses per year of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India. (ANI)

