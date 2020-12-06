London, December 6: Security outside the Indian High Commission in London was beefed up in view of the demonstrations organised by the Punjabi diaspora in solidarity with the protesting farmers in India. The videos released by news agencies showed a crowd of demonstrators raising slogans outside the Indian embassy. British MPs Write to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Farmers' Agitation, Ask to Raise Issue with Indian Govt.

The London Police, after taking stock of the situation, increased the number of security personnel outside the Commission. The protesters were called to condemn the Narendra Modi-led government in India, whose recent farm reform laws have led to a massive agrarian movement.

According to news agency ANI, the protesters raised "anti-India slogans", apart from the pro-farmer slogans. Users on social media also alleged that "Khalistan Zindabad" was shouted by some of the demonstrators. The claim could not be authenticated as audio in the circulated clip was not clear.

Watch Video of Demonstration Outside Indian High Commission in London

#WATCH: London Police in full force giving protection to Indian High Commission while protestors raise anti-India slogans and some pro-farmer slogans. pic.twitter.com/AfFbZdhLbX — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020

Similar to the United Kingdom, protests outside the Indian embassies and consulates are also being held in Canada. On Friday, the Indian government had summoned the Canadian High Commission to the nation to mark their concern over the "extreme activism" outside the Indian High Commission and Consulates in Canada.

In a strongly worded statement, the External Affairs Ministry condemned the recent remarks of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau - who backed the protesters in India - and demanded increased security for for the Indian envoys posted in the nation. Any interference in the internal affairs of India "can damage the bilateral ties", the Ministry said.

