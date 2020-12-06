Beijing, December 6: The package of frozen meat imported in China from the Latin American nations of Brazil and Uruguay tested positive for COVID-19, reported the country's state-owned media outlet Global Times on Sunday. The report has cited the test conducted by the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) in Wuhan.

The meat packages were imported for sale in Wuhan, the regional capital of the central Hubei province. Incidentally, the city is also considered as the ground-zero of the pandemic, with the first known coronavirus cases being reported there in November last year. China Says COVID-19 Detected on More Fish Exports from India Amid Growing Criticism.

After Wuhan's CDC confirmed that the frozen meat packages entailed the COVID-19 virus, outlets across the city were ordered to stop selling the imported meat. The frozen products were seized from shelves and sealed off by the officials.

"The packaging of frozen meat imported from Brazil and Uruguay to Wuhan tested positive for the coronavirus, said Wuhan's CDC on Sunday. Outlets have been ordered to stop selling the meat and the frozen products have been sealed off," Global Times reported.

Update by Chinese State Media

Similar claims of finding coronavirus on package of imported food products was made by China last month. On November 15, the authorities in Chinese city of Jinan found COVID-19 virus on the package of imported meat from New Zealand, Brazil, Bolivia and Argentina. On November 18, Chinese officials claimed that fish imported from India was found with the virus causing the contagious infection.

