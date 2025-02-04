Colombo, Feb 3 (PTI) Sri Lankan authorities arrested 10 Indian fishermen and seized their boat for allegedly venturing into the territorial waters of the island nation, the Navy said on Monday.

The development comes days after two Indian fishermen sustained serious injuries during the apprehension of 13 Indian fishermen in the proximity of Delft Island by the Sri Lankan Navy.

"The Sri Lanka Navy seized an Indian fishing boat (01) and apprehended 10 Indian fishermen while they were poaching in Sri Lankan waters," the Sri Lankan Navy said in a statement.

The arrests took place during a special operation conducted south of Mannar on Sunday.

The Navy continues to conduct regular patrols and operations in Sri Lankan waters to curb illegal fishing practices of foreign fishing boats, taking into account the impact of those practices on the livelihood of local fishermen, it added.

The arrested fishermen were brought to the Thalpadu Pier in Mannar, where they will be handed over to the Mannar Fisheries Inspector for further legal action, the statement added.

Last week, five Indian fishermen sustained injuries, including two seriously, in an incident of firing by the Sri Lankan Navy in the proximity of Delft Island, triggering a strong reaction by India.

Sri Lanka's acting high commissioner in New Delhi was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs and a strong protest was lodged with the top diplomat over the incident.

India said the use of force is not "acceptable" under any circumstances whatsoever.

The Indian High Commission in Colombo raised the matter with the Sri Lankan foreign ministry.

Vice Admiral Kanchana Banagoda, the Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, said that the two Indian fishermen were injured due to the accidental discharge of a firearm by a Navy personnel.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters.

In 2024, the island nation's Navy arrested 529 Indian fishermen for allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters. PTI

