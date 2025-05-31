Colombo, May 31 (PTI) A Sri Lankan parliamentary delegation, led by Deputy Speaker Rizvie Salih, became the inaugural batch to undergo orientation programme at the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) in New Delhi.

The delegation visited India from May 25-31, the Indian High Commission here said.

The delegation comprised of 20 MPs from various political parties and four officials of the Sri Lankan Parliament, including the secretary general.

The delegation met Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

Under the orientation programme, the delegation had interactive sessions on legislative and budgetary processes, system of parliamentary committees and other related matters between the two democracies.

Several senior MPs, parliamentary officials, media persons shared insights on the Indian polity with the Sri Lankan delegation.

“While in India, the participants also had the opportunity to experience the transformation underway in the Indian economy, particularly on the Digital Public Infrastructure and urban mobility through visits to Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Delhi Metro Railway Corporation and DLF IT Park,” the Indian High Commission said in a release.

